It was just one week ago that Kendall Jenner sent shockwaves through the Kardashian-Jenner universe when she debuted blonde hair for the first time ever at London Fashion Week.
But just as we were getting used to the new look, which didn't appear to be a wig, Jenner's back to being brunette. Though she was blonde less than 24 hours ago (as seen in her current Instagram Story), Jenner showed up with her hair dyed back to her natural dark brunette hair colour to the 2019 Emmys tonight.
Stepping onto the red carpet with sister Kim Kardashian West, Jenner wore her hair slicked back into a tight bun. As her Instagram Story shows, this was quite the quickie hair colour change for Jenner. That being said, we reached out to Tracey Cunningham, her go-to colourist (who was also behind her short-lived blonde) for all the details and will update this post when we hear back.
In addition to Jenner, Maisie Williams also used the Emmys red carpet to announce that she'd gone back to her natural dark brown roots, so we guess this is proof that sometimes you can't get anything more gorgeous than your natural hue.
