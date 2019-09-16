Story from Entertainment

The Internet’s Reviews Of The I-Land Are In & The Roasts Are Epic

This week, Netflix dropped its answer to Lost, and while the streaming platform definitely has given us some of the best original shows of 2019, it looks like The I-Land might not be one of them. The show stars Natalie Martinez, Kate Bosworth, and more as a group of strangers who wake up on a mysterious island with no memory of how they got there. 
From poor writing to an attempted assault scene that goes unaddressed, there’s a lot to criticise, and a lot of righteous frustration about all the much better shows that were cancelled to make room for a series that chose to earnestly include the line, “Fuck a dead armadillo, and that’s the truth.” But of course, the harshest critics are always on Twitter, and the internet has some thoughts about The I-Land.
Many viewers made up their minds just 10 minutes in, when one of the characters finds a book titled The Mysterious Island that appears to be a guide for their survival and makes the decision to throw it away.
The dialogue, at least, is definitely hilarious. 
In fact, some are wondering whether the show was so bad that it’s actually...good?
Critics are also drawing attention to The I-Land’s portrayal of sexual assault. In the first episode, an abuser played by Alex Pettyfer attempts to rape the show’s protagonist (Martinez), before saying that “there’s no such thing” as rape on the island.
If you do choose to binge-watch, make sure to take care of yourself.
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.
