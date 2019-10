In typical “parents not wanting their kids to grow up” fashion, West said that their eldest daughter is no longer allowed to wear makeup. “I’d let her wear — you know, she has a little red for Christmas – I’d let her wear a red lip , or I’d let her do one pop of something,” Kardashian West told E! News, adding that she would regularly share some of her Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits . "I kind of got in trouble for that. So, it's now no more makeup."