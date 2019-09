Dua Lipa’s Newest Gig Is All About Freedom

The truth is, Lipa says that if she were a man, her career would be... different. She may be called the " Madonna of gen Z ," but she's not immune to the biased criticism female entertainers are so frequently met with. Even so, Lipa tells me that the public platform that inherently attracts trolls and haters is exactly the place where she feels empowered the most. "I feel the most free when I'm on stage," she says. "I've been so spoiled because, more often than not, I come off stage and go, 'Oh my god, that was the best show, ever.' I get that so often. Those moments I get to share with my fans are really important to me. I give 110% — and what I give to them, I get back."