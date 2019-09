Dylan Barbour Says Tyler Cameron Is Very Happy Dating Gigi Hadid

And he certainly deserves to be happy after his heartbreaking Bachelorette exit. Hannah sent him home in favor of winner Jed Wyatt, with whom she later ended things after it was revealed he had a girlfriend during filming. Just when it seemed like she and Tyler were on their way to rekindling things, Hadid swooped in with an Instagram follow, and it only got more intense from there . While neither of them have spoken about their relationship, they were last spotted together at Hadid's grandmother's funeral . Tyler has also been present during Hadid's fashion week, with both attending the Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger show on Sunday. However, they once again did not walk the red carpet, and posed separately for photos.