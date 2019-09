Five years before that, Bynes said she shaved her head after a particularly damaging bleach appointment. As a result, she opted to wear colourful wigs and hair extensions in public, which was captured by the 24/7 paparazzi surveillance of the star around 2013. Of course, this was also around the same time that Bynes was struggling with substance abuse and a very public breakdown , which she's since opened up about in interviews.