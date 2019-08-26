The Obamas Shared Their Summer Playlist — & Turns Out They're Getting Loose

It ain’t Barack Obama’s fault that he’s out here getting loose. Gotta blame it on the juice. No, seriously, Lizzo’s hit song “Juice” is one of the reasons the former U.S. president is living his best life this summer.
Showing off their spectacular taste in music once again, the Obamas just released their summer playlist, and let’s just say that it’s a vibe.
“With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow. Hope you enjoy,” Obama tweeted. This is the kind of presidential tweet we like to see.
The playlist includes everything from Lizzo to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, to Maggie Rogers, and Stevie Wonder. The remix of Lil Nas X's record-breaking hit “Old Town Road” also makes the list along with Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Childish Gambino's collaboration "MOOD 4 EVA" off The Lion King: The Gift.
Can you imagine Barack twirling Michelle around their living room while belting out “Boo’d Up?” Ahh, the feels.
Lizzo was ecstatic to see "Juice" on the Obamas’ list and immediately reacted the way any of us would have in this particular situation.
I TWEETED THIS AT 10:26AM AND ONE HOUR LATER PRESIDENT @BarackObama TWEETED ABOUT ME!!!— |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) August 24, 2019
WE’RE FRIENDS NOW I DONT MAKE THE RULES!!! pic.twitter.com/9KLGkjBp6J
"We’re friends now I don’t make the rules!!" she tweeted just 10 minutes after the playlist hit the interwebs. An hour earlier, she gushed about Obama being the first U.S. president she was able to vote for and how “proud of my right to vote” she was.
Check out the full playlist below.
With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow. Hope you enjoy. pic.twitter.com/BS5ri1lvxz— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 24, 2019
