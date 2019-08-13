Bachelor fans, rejoice. The most will-they-or-won’t-they couple ever has at last cemented their love for all the world to see. That’s right, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon got married over the weekend in an extravagant Rhode Island ceremony. And Iaconetti wore not one but two wedding dresses for the big day.
According to People, which has the exclusive images from the event, the bride didn’t plan on splurging on two totally different looks. “I never thought I would be a two-dress kind of girl, but I found my reception dress first and couldn’t say no,” she told the publication.
She ended up selecting a lace Ines Di Santo gown to wear for the ceremony and first half of the reception. She described the voluminous dress as an “extremely classic, princess ball gown” that needed to be “shown off as much as possible.” With those dreamy, romantic layers of lace and tulle — and that stunning sweetheart neckline — we can certainly see why.
“It is unreal. It is everything I ever wanted,” Iaconetti told People. “It’s the kind of dress that you wear and you are so thankful you chose that one, because you’re going to look back on it fifty years later and be happy you went with that style. I will never regret it and I think I’ll always think it’s the prettiest dress that I’ve ever seen. It’s timeless, classic elegance.”
As for dress number two, the Bachelor In Paradise alum went in a different direction, departing from the princess aesthetic and instead embracing a slightly more contemporary vibe with a satin Rita Vinieris design. “It was something that was a little bit more in line with my original concept,” she explained. “It was satin and it was clean lines and I loved it so much. It was super flattering.”
The wedding guest list included many familiar Bachelor and Bachelorette faces like Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, Ben Higgins, Evan Bass, Carly Waddell, Becca Tilley, Olivia Caridi, JJ Lane, Dean Unglert, Chris Strandburg, and Nick Viall. Bachelor producer Elan Gale officiated the ceremony, and Haibon’s dog, Clark, was the ring-bearer.
