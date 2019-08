BTS Announce They're Taking An "Extended" Break To Rest — & Relax

The announcement came via Big Hit Entertainment, the band’s record label, who put out a statement reading, “BTS will be going on an official and extended period of rest and relaxation.” The band has “relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal” since forming in 2013, and the statement acknowledges that the members aren’t getting any younger , noting that the vacation will “provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly.” It is unknown how much time the band plans to take off.