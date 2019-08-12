BTS Announce They're Taking An "Extended" Break To Rest — & Relax

Korean boy band sensation BTS have announced that they’re taking a break. The famously hardworking group decided to go on an “extended period of rest” now that they have taken over the global charts. And their fans are supportive, lighting up social media with hashtags intended to wish BTS well as they take some well-deserved time off.
The announcement came via Big Hit Entertainment, the band’s record label, who put out a statement reading, “BTS will be going on an official and extended period of rest and relaxation.” The band has “relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal” since forming in 2013, and the statement acknowledges that the members aren’t getting any younger, noting that the vacation will “provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly.” It is unknown how much time the band plans to take off.
'
[공지] 방탄소년단 공식 장기 휴가 알림 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/fV4Aw5UNY4— BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) August 11, 2019
BTS was nominated for four MTV Video Music Awards; the VMAs take place later this month and the band is not currently confirmed to perform.
Still, BTS and K-pop fans congratulated the group for earning their break, crafting supportive messages on Twitter with hashtags such as #BTSRestParty and #RestWellBTS. Fans encouraged the guys to rest up, treat themselves, and assured them that they will be there when BTS is ready to return.
You deserve it! The amount you do for us is too much to not have a break, we love you no matter what. #RestWellBTS #HappyVacationBTS #WinterBear #V #BTSRESTPARTY— #TaehyungYouArePerfect (@btsismylifee7) August 11, 2019
me crying to— m (@sunflvvrs) August 11, 2019
my 9 y/o sister
about how
good it is that
bts are resting
well: her:#BTSRESTPARTY pic.twitter.com/4rfGl9li4c
Are you telling me that this is the first time kookoo will celebrate his bd with his own family since he was fucking THIRTEEN #BTSrestWell #BTSRESTPARTY pic.twitter.com/eJlZeiTxt4— ~💕RouFFi with luv💕~ (@MYoonffi) August 11, 2019
pls take this time to recharge and nOT WORK ON ANYTHING PLEASE CHILL JUST BE HAPPY HANG WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY BE NORMAL 20-YEAR-OLDS FIND A SMOL NON-JOB-RELATED HOBBY SLEEP FOR A WEEK STRAIGHT AND CELEBRATE YOUR BIRTHDAYS WITH NO CAMERAS— ~ c l a r i t y ~ (@ClarityAMoment) August 11, 2019
happy BTS=happy ARMY#RestWellBTS pic.twitter.com/M4myp8fbft
