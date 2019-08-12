Story from Entertainment

BTS Announce They're Taking An "Extended" Break To Rest — & Relax

Meagan Fredette
Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images/The Recording Academy.
Korean boy band sensation BTS have announced that they’re taking a break. The famously hardworking group decided to go on an “extended period of rest” now that they have taken over the global charts. And their fans are supportive, lighting up social media with hashtags intended to wish BTS well as they take some well-deserved time off.
The announcement came via Big Hit Entertainment, the band’s record label, who put out a statement reading, “BTS will be going on an official and extended period of rest and relaxation.” The band has “relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal” since forming in 2013, and the statement acknowledges that the members aren’t getting any younger, noting that the vacation will “provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly.” It is unknown how much time the band plans to take off.
BTS was nominated for four MTV Video Music Awards; the VMAs take place later this month and the band is not currently confirmed to perform.
Still, BTS and K-pop fans congratulated the group for earning their break, crafting supportive messages on Twitter with hashtags such as #BTSRestParty and #RestWellBTS. Fans encouraged the guys to rest up, treat themselves, and assured them that they will be there when BTS is ready to return.
