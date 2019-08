Taylor Swift Got Loose At A Party & Fans Won't Calm Down About It

Swifties were delighted to see Swift letting her hair down a bit, or rather, mussing her own hair, having a few shots of Patrón, and throwing down to her own music at her own kiki. The hashtag #DrunkTaylor popped up on Twitter; the singer may not really be drunk the in video, but she’s having a lot of fun anyway. It’s a cute, refreshing change for a star who is very measured with her public appearances. Even with the frenzied dancing, Lover-era Swift still looks flawless, and she seems to be in a much happier place in her life. She needs to never stop.