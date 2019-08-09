Story from Beauty

Katherine Schwarzenegger Just Revealed A Major Newlywed Chop

Megan Decker
Back in June, Katherine Schwarzenegger married Chris Pratt at an intimate ceremony in Maria Shriver's backyard, and she was every bit the au naturale bride. She wore a simple, fitted white gown, and her long, brunette waves spilled all the way down her back. Now, exactly two months since tying the knot, the newlywed made a dramatic change to her look, and chopped her hair to the shortest length she's ever had: Hollywood's favourite lob.
Based on the Instagram-reveal posts, it appears the haircut — which came courtesy of celebrity stylist Bridget Brager — actually took two attempts to perfect.
First, Brager posted a headshot of Schwarzenegger with a fresh mid-length cut. The style was definitely shorter, but only by maybe 4 to 5 inches. Schwarzenegger reposted the soft-reveal shot with a cryptic caption. "Right before we went even shorter," she wrote.
As the caption suggests, Schwarzenegger was itching to take her ends up even shorter, and according to her most-recent Instagram Story and the latest paparazzi shots of the newlywed, shorter she went.
Though the trial-run, mid-length haircut was definitely pretty — accessorized with pearl-lined hair pins and everything — we're definitely partial to the blunt, more purposeful lob that Schwarzenegger went for the second time around. Let the latest iteration of the A-list lob inspire your own pre-fall haircut or, if you're also a summer bride with mile-long hair, a freeing post-wedding chop.
