Jordyn Woods Just Got A New Tattoo — & It Might Be Her Biggest Yet

Jordyn Woods has had an eventful 2019. She launched her second fashion collection with Boohoo, she created a set of eyelashes with Eyelure, she graced the cover of an international magazine. Oh, and there was that whole Tristan Thompson drama back in February. Needless to say, she's got a lot going on, and now, she's adding an exclamation point to what might be the most transformative year of her life with a new tattoo.
The model teased the new tat on a now-expired Instagram Story. In the blurry video, she shows off her bandaged arm, tagging her tattoo artist brother who goes by @jwoodzart on Instagram. The clear wrap runs down her entire forearm, but the brand-new ink appears to be a quote in cursive font.
While the exact text of the tattoo is still a mystery, Woods did add Drake's "Do Not Disturb" as the soundtrack to the cryptic Instagram Story. Coincidentally, the lyrics to the song touch on vulnerability and the pressures of celebrity. Could this be a hint that there's a reflective quote or maybe even Drake lyrics on Jordyn's arm?
It wouldn't be surprising since the 21-year-old has been very open about the ups and downs in her life following the Tristan Thompson scandal that caused a rift between her and the Kardashian-Jenner family. Most recently, she spoke to Cosmopolitan UK about the aftermath. "I just need[ed] some time by myself to try to understand what [was] happening, why it [was] happening, and how am I going to react to this internally," she told the publication in the September issue. "How can I make things right with myself, with God, and with my relationships?"
This time to herself could've also served as the perfect opportunity to think up new ink. Whatever it might be, it would be one of her biggest tats yet. She has a few works of art already, including chakras down her spine and a matching tattoo of the letter "m" on her pinky finger, which she got with Kylie Jenner. Unfortunately, we'll have to wait for Jordyn to share a close-up shot to get a better idea of the meaning behind her newest tattoo.
