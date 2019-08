Taylor Swift Fans Think They Found A Secret LGBTQ+ Meaning In Her Latest Insta

Swift has recently become more outspoken about LGBTQ+ issues. In June, Swift performed for Pride Month at the historic Stonewall Inn in New York City. Her second single off Lover, "You Need To Calm Down," is explicitly about supporting the LGBTQ+ community, with lyrics like "Sunshine in the street at the parade / but you would rather be in the dark ages making that sign." The video features many LGBTQ+ icons, from Ellen DeGeneres to Hayley Kiyoko, and is dedicated to a petition to support the Equality Act