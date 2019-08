Supermodel Iman Will Receive The Franca Sozzani Award in Venice

“There were more Black models on the catwalk when I started in the 1970s than there are today,” she said in an interview with the Evening Standard in 2014 . “The absence of models of colour sends a message to our young girls that they are not good enough, they are not beautiful enough,” she said. “Photography and the runways are such powerful tools, and say such a lot about our society. It is so much bigger than the catwalk.”