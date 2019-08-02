Did Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Get Kicked Out Of Their Sorority?

It has been months since news of the college scandal that engulfed Lori Loughlin, her husband Mossimo Giannulli, and daughters Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli broke, but new consequences for the family keep popping up. While Loughlin and Giannulli could face prison time for allegedly paying Rick Singer to fake their kids' way into USC, a new report from Us Weekly claims that Olivia Jade and Bella were reportedly booted from their sorority.
"Olivia and Bella were both in Kappa Kappa Gamma and the sorority has since kicked them out and is trying to distance themselves from the situation as much as possible," a source alleged to Us Weekly.
Advertisement
The chapter refutes this claim in a statement to Refinery29. A representative alleges that Olivia Jade "did not complete the membership process" to become a part of the Delta Tau chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma and that Bella "remains an active member." Refinery29 has reached out to the chapter for further comment.
Olivia Jade, an influencer and YouTuber whose deals with Sephora and Tresemmé were dropped following news of the scandal, previously said in a video on her YouTube channel that she was not interested in the academic aspect of college, but "the experience of like game days, partying." She since apologized.
It's unclear whether Olivia Jade and Bella are still enrolled or will remain enrolled at USC, where they allegedly were accepted under the pretense that they were crew team recruits. In March, USC claimed that it would bar admission from nearly a dozen students involved in the cheating scandal. However, later that month, a rep for USC said this did not necessarily extend to Olivia Jade and Bella.
"We have confirmed that both Olivia Giannulli and Isabella Giannulli still are enrolled,” USC media relations specialist Ron Mackovitch said in a statement to NBC News in late March. "USC is conducting a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government and will make informed decisions as those reviews are completed."
Whether more consequences for the Giannulli girls will come is unknown, it sounds like Bella can still count her sorority sisters as supporters.
Advertisement