Eric Dane Has No Regrets About His Sex Tape, Or His Controversial Euphoria Role

In 2009, a leaked tape featuring Eric Dane, then-wife Rebecca Gayheart, and a third woman in a bathtub surfaced without consent from the parties involved. Now, Dane, who stars on HBO's controversial teen drama Euphoria, has revealed that despite his 2014 statement to People in which he called the tape a "mistake," he has no regrets.
"I often think about that answer I gave [to People]. And looking back now, was it a mistake? Absolutely not. Three consenting adults, one of them being my wife? I wasn’t doing anything wrong," Dane told Glamour in a new interview."I have no regrets nor do I make any apologies for my life experience. It’s my life experience and I am at peace with all of it."
With regard to his onscreen sex life, Dane also told Glamour he has no regrets. In HBO's new teen drama Euphoria, Dane plays Cal Jacobs, suburban dad with a secret habit of hooking up with people he meets online under the name DominantDaddy. In the first episode of the series, Dane is featured completely nude and having rough sex with an underage girl, Jules (Hunter Schafer). The scene is explicit and uncomfortable viewing, but Dane told Glamour that he saw it as truthful storytelling.
"I want to do whatever I can to keep the story as truthful and honest as I can. Obviously, I’m going to wear a prosthetic if I’m working with another actor, but there was an isolated shot where I [was alone] so I didn’t have to [wear a prosthetic]. I simply said, ‘If it’s going to be better if I’m not in the prosthetic — if it’s going to be more organic, sincere, or truthful — then I’m willing to do that,'" Dane told the outlet.
Dane previously told Entertainment Weekly that he's comfortable with the nudity on Euphoria for that very reason.
"I just don’t see how you shoot a scene like that without showing nudity," Dane told EW. "And, you know, it kind of matches the stakes. The stakes are so high, you can’t hold anything back, really."
