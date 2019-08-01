Lindsay Lohan Just Cut Her Hair The Shortest It's Been In Years

Back-to-school sales and previews for fall TV premieres might already be in the air, but summer isn't over just yet. We still have a few weeks to go before we officially segue into autumn, which means you still have plenty of time to test out summer's biggest trends before September rolls around — whether that's a monochromatic mani or, in Lindsay Lohan's case, a lob haircut.
The star took to Instagram to debut a brand-new shoulder-grazing lob, a dramatic change from her signature waist-length locks. Next to her in the photo is celebrity hairstylist Jhonatan Rendon, who seems to be responsible for the makeover — he shared the same photo with the hashtag "#shorthair."
What we can't tell from the cryptic black-and-white photo is whether or not the transformation included a color change, too. Either way, a little bit of experimentation wouldn't be out of the ordinary for Lohan, who wasn't afraid to switch up her look while filming her MTV reality series, according to her makeup artist Rob Scheppy. "She was open to trying out different things. We got to play a lot," said Scheppy of his time working on Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club.
Lohan is the most recent star to join the wave of celebrities to get short haircuts, which already includes Sandra Bullock, Lea Michele, and Reese Witherspoon. It seems like this trend isn't slowing down in Hollywood any time soon. The question now is: Who's next?
