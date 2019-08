Sexual Assault Is Still Rampant At Music Festivals. Here's How We Stop It.

Ana was standing with friends, anxiously waiting for Beyoncé to take the stage at Coachella in 2018 . She was turning 21 at midnight and wanted to celebrate by watching one of her favourite artists. Before the show had even started, she felt a guy behind her staring at her. Then, she says, he ran his hand down her body from her shoulder to her butt, which he grabbed. “I felt so much anger that I turned around and confronted him, asking him why he did that,” Ana recalls in an email to Refinery29. “He started getting hostile. I asked him to get far away from me, and he began to call me names [and] called me ugly.” Ana says she held her feelings in at the time, but it ruined her night. This wasn’t her first time being groped at a concert — and these experiences changed the way she acts at live shows. Ana says she and her friends now dress differently, don’t drink so they can stay aware of their surroundings, stand in a group of girls or couples, and bring male friends with them to act as protection. “My love for attending concerts and festivals will never die, I just think there should be a way to fix this issue,” Ana says.