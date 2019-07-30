No one can do a theme party like Beyoncé. Fresh off her very stylish press tour for The Lion King, the superstar has blessed the Beyhive with an unexpected gift: photos of her and Jay-Z looking like they’ve just time travelled from the Roaring Twenties.
On Sunday, she took to Instagram to share the behind-the-scenes images. In the first, we see her standing solo, wearing a deep red, one-shoulder gown with a sweetheart neckline, detailed beadwork, and intricate embroidery. Beyoncé completed the look with earrings and a sparkly white jade cuff.
Next, she posted a snapshot in which she her husband stand next to each other locked arm-in-arm. We get an even clearer picture of Bey’s entire ensemble — including Jimmy Choo sandals that match her high-slit gown. Jay, meanwhile, looks dapper in a white and black tuxedo accessorized with a white cane.
According to E! News, the power couple was out and about in New York City for their niece Teanna’s 21st birthday party, which had a Great Gatsby theme. Naturally, Beyoncé took the theme very seriously, stepping out in a custom Walter Collection gown with major flapper vibes. The outlet reports that while Jay had a cane to go with his costume, he managed to multitask and helped Bey get off the party bus and inside to the festivities, where guests danced to several of the duo’s songs.
