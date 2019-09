Customers will also be able to take advantage of complimentary lip demos from in-store artists, so you can test out any of the brand's 350+ shades for free. If you aren't able to stop by a MAC store to cash in on National Lipstick Day, don't stress: You can always get a free lipstick from the brand with its year-round recycling program . Return six completely used containers to the MAC counter, and you'll receive a free lipstick, Lipglass, or eyeshadow.