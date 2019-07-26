For the first time in Bachelor In Paradise history, a same-sex couple will find love on the island. In a trailer released at the end of The Bachelorette's Men Tell All episode, we see former Bachelor contestant Demi Burnett in a love triangle with Derek Peth and a mystery woman.
"Spoiler alert: I'm a queer queen," she tweeted after the trailer's release. Her Twitter was soon inundated with homophobic messages from people disappointed with the show's LGBTQ+ direction. Burnett, who has never had trouble standing up for herself, has been artfully shutting the haters down.
First, she explained to one user why there should not be a separate "rainbow Bachelor" because "segregation based on sexuality needs to die."
Advertisement
I know you’re trying to mean well, however, the goal is for the LGBTQ+ community to not be viewed as separate. Saying they need a “rainbow bachelor” is a bit homophobic. We are all humans. Segregation based on sexuality needs to die. Coexist motha fucka https://t.co/JPpg1E7dDb— Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) July 23, 2019
Other messages she received were blatantly disrespectful.
"This is the first season I WILL NOT watch BIP due to the same sex disgusting behavior on screen," one viewer wrote. "I have nothing against their choice of lifestyle but I don’t like to have it shoved down my throat on TV . you ruined your show for me and 300 others."
"The moment you described the relationship as disgusting is the moment you claimed yourself as homophobic," Burnett replied.
The moment you described the relationship as disgusting is the moment you claimed yourself as homophobic https://t.co/rSnrWJR0Hw— Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) July 24, 2019
Another viewer sent Burnett a message filled with homophobic slurs, which she posted with a call for Twitter to "do your thing." Her call prompted a wave of support for her, including tweets from members of Bachelor Nation like Garrett Powell, Jason Tartick, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Chris Randone.
"This makes me sick to my stomach," Bristowe wrote. "I hate bringing attention to this, but I love that we can all stand up against it. I’m proud of you Demi. And I’m proud of the show for evolving."
"My DMs are so blown up with love that y’all have drowned out all the hate," Burnett wrote. "It’s 3am and I’m going to bed with a smile on my face. Love you all so much."
My DMs are so blown up with love that y’all have drowned out all the hate. It’s 3am and I’m going to bed with a smile on my face. Love you all so much ? thank you— Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) July 24, 2019
Bachelor In Paradise premieres August 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Advertisement