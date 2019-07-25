Anne Hathaway Just Announced She's Pregnant In Rare Personal Instagram

Congrats are in order for Anne Hathway — and no, not over a buzzy new film role. In a new Instagram post, Hathaway shared that — surprise! — she’s pregnant with her second child.
“It’s not for a movie…#2,” the Serenity star wrote on Instagram. “All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love.”
This is Hathaway’s second child with husband Adam Schulman, whom she married in 2012. She and Schulman welcomed son Jonathan Rosebanks Schulman in March of 2016 and shared the adorable first pic of baby Jonathan nearly a year later.
Fans shared their congrats for the star in the comment section of her Instagram post.
"OMG! Congratulations! You look so gorgeous," wrote one fan.
"Well shut the front door...congratulations, Annie," added another.
"I’m so glad you were blessed with another children," said a third. "Yay, I wish you the best in your pregnancy and for a happy and healthy baby."
Hathaway is relatively private about her family life, preferring to keep photos on social media geared towards her career and advocacy work — so this announcement is a pretty big deal. She did, however, talk to ELLE in 2017 about how hard it can be living in a world where mommy-shaming is a real thing.
"When [my son] Johnny was a week old and I was holding him and I was in the ninth level of ecstasy, I just all of a sudden thought, 'Mommy guilt is invented nonsense,'" she told the outlet. "We're encouraged to judge each other, but we should be turning our focus to the people and institutions who should be supporting us and currently aren't."
Now, she takes plenty of breaks to enjoy motherhood, Hathaway revealed in an interview with Shape earlier this year.
"Before I had my son, I sensed this pressure to fill my schedule. If I wasn't working, I felt like I was wasting time," she admitted. "So I shop a lot less. I cook a lot more. I read a lot more. I write a lot more. I communicate a lot more. I make time for the things that matter to me most because I have the time."
These days, that time may be spent getting ready for the second baby — but it sounds totally worth it to Hathaway.
