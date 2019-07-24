View this post on Instagram

Todays workout: 🏋🏽‍♀️👇🏽🏋🏽‍♂️ . . . 1️⃣ SEATED DUMBELL CURLS💥 Jen: 10|15|20, 35|21|14 AR: 20|30|40, 35|21|14 . 2️⃣ ARNOLD PRESS💥 Jen: 10|15|20, 35|21|14 AR: 20|30|40, 35|21|14 . 3️⃣ SIDE LAT💥 Jen: 10|15|20, 35|21|14 AR: 20|30|40, 35|21|14 . 4️⃣ REAR CABLE LAT💥 Jen: 20|25|30, 35|21|14 AR: 40|45|50, 35|25|14 . 5️⃣ UPRIGHT ROWS💥 Jen: 20|25|30, 35|21|14 AR: 40|45|40, 35|21|14 . 6️⃣ LAT PULLS💥 Jen: 90|95|90, 35|21|14 AR: 90|105|120, 35|21|14 . 7️⃣ NOSE BREAKERS💥 Jen: 20|30|40, 35|21|14 AR: 40|50|70, 35|21|14 . 8️⃣ TRICEP PUSHDOWNS💥 Jen: 40|45|70, 35|21|14 Alex: 70|90|120, 35|21|14 . . . ❌FINISHER❌ Yoga and stretch at @trufusion_coralgables ♨️🧘🏽‍♂️🆘 . . . 🍽DINNER🍽 Salad, grass-fed steak and baked sweet potato. With some🍷 for Jen and #Presidente🍺 for me. 🤫 Cheers!