"I am 100 percent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy," she told Hello!, a weekly magazine in the UK. "Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that's so good for me is key to my happiness . And I really believe that when you take care of yourself and work to stay healthy, you're better able to take care of those you love. So working out is definitely a priority for me."