Meanwhile, George’s wife Olivia is another enigma. She seems blissfully happy drinking the Gilead Kool-Aid yet openly discusses her past life in America with Serena, which is totally taboo. Becoming an instant ally with Serena (or so it seems), Olivia tells her how she and George were corporate lawyers who didn’t have time for a family. While she reaps the benefits this totalitarian nation has to offer powerful people like herself, she assures Serena she will also have a family. Cut to June (Elisabeth Moss) meeting the Winslow’s handmaid, who has three rings in her mouth to keep her silent — a gutting view for both June and viewers. Why or how she has the rings hasn’t been explained, but it’s obvious George is the culprit. “If you were here to hate the Waterfords, then just wait," Littlefield told ET . "He’s a man of voracious appetites."