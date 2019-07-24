We meet the Winslows when Fred (Joseph Fiennes) and Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) visit D.C. in their efforts to get Nichole back to Gilead from Canada. While Serena insists they stay at a hotel, Fred assures her that they’re welcome at the Winslows and that George is “down to Earth.” Although it isn’t entirely clear what exactly George does, we know he’s a high-ranking commander who lives in a mansion with his wife and six, yes six, kids. George and Olivia welcome the Waterfords while their children, of various races and ages (including an infant), happily play — and they clearly adore their parents. After watching Serena’s journey and desperation to have just one child up until this point, already, there are red flags.