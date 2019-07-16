Kylie Jenner is Vacationing In Summer's Trendiest Manicure — & Not Much Else

There are a number of ways in which a beauty brand might celebrate the launch of a new product, like a splashy party or mailing out giant, edible chocolate hearts to influencers and editors that are designed to be crushed by wooden gavels. Kylie Cosmetics is not most brands.
Jenner turned it up a notch for the summer collection of her Kylie Skin line — thousands of feet in the air, to be exact — to take the ultimate girls trip (Stormi included) to Turks and Caicos.
Since arriving, Jenner has given fans a sneak peek into the trip with Instagram photos of coconuts, the new products, and twinning with her BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou. But there's one picture that has garnered lots of attention — and no, it's not the ones of her in a tiny bikini.
On Sunday, Kylie shared a photo sitting by a fountain with a giant straw hat covering her face. Sure, she's nude, but it's her nail polish we can't keep our eyes off: A matching, bright yellow manicure and pedicure.
That's not the only time the neon mani got the spotlight during the vacation. In a previous photo on her feed, she gives a closer glimpse at her nails alongside Karanikolaou, who also got a negative space gradient French tip, except in bright blue.
The duo is not alone: Searches for neon nails are up 131% on Pinterest for the summer, so we'll surely see the nails on our feeds again — tempting us to run to the nail salon before the summer is over. We'll just have to wait and see what colour she does next, but either way, it seems that the beauty mogul is living another trend: hot girl summer.
