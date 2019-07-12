Dr. Pimple Popper's Season 3 Premiere Was Worth The Wait

At his consultation, Gerald is ready to get his finger back to normal — but Dr. Lee is immediately concerned. She inspects the bump on Gerald's knuckle, guessing it might be a lipoma, but admits that she's never seen a condition like this. She's shocked that there's still good blood supply to the finger considering how tight the lump is to the structural integrity of the finger. "If this was a loose-hanging bump, that would be one thing," explains Dr. Lee, "but because it's sitting right up on the bone of the finger, this is no longer just a skin issue." That being said, Dr. Lee is unable to remove the bump herself — but, like the caring practitioner she is, she's committed to finding Gerald the right muscle and bone specialist to take care of it.