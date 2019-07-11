You Won't Believe How Much Cara Delevingne Has Changed Over The Years

Cara Delevingne's beauty evolution is as bold as her brows. While she's fairly new to the red carpet — she made her film debut in 2012's Anna Karenina — she's made up for lost time in a big way. Specifically, her ability to pivot from old-Hollywood waves to disco-inspired eyes to '90s throwback lips and beyond with ease. All while keeping her enviable arches front and centre, naturally.
As an up-and-coming British fashion model back in 2010, Delevingne's go-to look included a subtly smoky eye and free-flowing blonde locks, but that has since given way to a parade of experimental beauty looks. Red lips? Mastered. Smoky eyes? Child's play. Cobalt-blue liner? Executed perfectly.
Despite being widely recognized in the beauty sphere for her look-at-me brows, we'll show that there are many more reasons to appreciate the British beauty’s dazzling evolution. Her best looks through the years, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.