“I started with that. I decided she was raised in a very conservative Christian family. And I decided this was her way of having power, because the handmaids don’t have any power in the system – but if you’re really good at the system, then you’re beloved and prized. June also has power, but she’s one of the few that has power by being contradictory to the system. OfMatthew has been a little pampered, as much as you can be in society, because she has given three children to Gilead.