Bend It Like Paltrow? Tracy Anderson Launches New Fitness Line With Barneys

Tracy Anderson, Gwyneth Paltrow's go-to fitness guru, is known for making people love the way they look naked with her pricey fitness studios around the globe. But today, she's launching a new line of fitness apparel that'll help you live that Goop life for a little less. In collaboration with Barneys New York, Anderson launched a collection that she says embodies her own personal style. Produced in L.A., Anderson tells Refinery29 that the designs drew inspiration from pieces she loves to wear personally, and a colour palette that mirrors her vibrant personality.
Advertisement
The activewear line has a vintage sweatsuit vibe, and many of the pieces have sayings on them such as “Love Can Fix” and “Tabula Rasa,” which virtually means having a clean slate. “That means a way of moving forward,” she says. “People get stuck in an unhealthy dialogue of what happened to them. Say, if a person broke their heart. Negative dialogues can hold you back and not be good for your health.... But these messages are about the way forward for everyone. Health is about personal love, kindness, and radical honesty. Be honest about where you’re at, and hold yourself to the most loving way forward.”
Anderson shares that she was always drawn to fashion, and wanted to create a line that can be worn, not only in her classes, but also when running errands or going out with friends.
Anderson says that her activewear line — which is priced $105-$155 for tops, $190- $230 for bottoms, $229 for knits and $216 for bodysuits — is part of a complete dialogue she’s having with those who follow her method. She hopes that these clothes will make her customers feel like themselves, and encourage them to be comfortable with where they're at — inside and outside of the gym.
“If you put on some dumpy sweatpants and a stained T-shirt and you're not into it, or you feel like you have to hide or constrict yourself with something super tight… It puts your state of mind in a place that is kind of faking it to try and make it," Anderson says. "That’s not the answer for your health.”
Advertisement