Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas' Wedding Was Full Of Celebrities

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas celebrated their big day (again), and all the lucky wedding attendees are flocked to France to officially watch 2019's favourite couple walk down the aisle.
The pair exchanged vows in Sarrians in southern France surrounded by family and friends followed by a wedding reception at Château de Tourreau.
The two have been dating since 2016, and got engaged in late 2017. Now that Game of Thrones is over and Jonas Brothers have released their reunion album, it's time to celebrate with the biggest soirée known to Westeros and beyond. Together, the couple's combined reach encapsulates the world of music, Game Of Thrones, Marvel, and the Disney Channel. Basically, some of the biggest names were invited — many of which we already knew.
There were also some surprises — Dr. Phil revealed in an Instagram comment that he was attending. Speaking of Instagram, Diplo may have livestreamed the first "Jophie" wedding, but thankfully he kept this one offline.
