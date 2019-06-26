Danity Kane Is Back With New Music & Neon Hair

The trio rose to fame on the hit MTV series Making The Band — which we also wouldn't mind getting back (cough, cough) — and gave us hits like "Damaged" and "Showstopper." Now, Dawn Richard, Aubrey O'Day, and Shannon Bex are back with a new single and an edgy transformation. The group released the artwork for their new single,"Neon Lights," and each woman is wearing a neon, buzzcut wig to match with the theme.