Nipsey Hussle's Mother Gave An Emotional & Spiritual Speech At BET Awards

Late rapper Nipsey Hussle was honoured at the BET Awards on Sunday night with the Humanitarian Award, which included a tribute by Marsha Ambrosius, YG, DJ Khaled, and John Legend, and some powerful words from members of his family and community. Notably, his mother Angelique Smith took the stage, and spoke about the out-of-body experience she had upon learning about her son's murder on March 31.
"I looked at his car. I saw a crescent shape of his personal belongings with a space between his vehicle, and it was peaceful," she said, describing the scene where Hussle was shot outside his store Marathon Clothing in South Los Angeles.
Advertisement
While those around her were panicked, Smith says she felt calm, and instead turned to others and began comforting them.
"I said, 'You know that we are spiritual beings having a physical experience, right, Evan?'" she said of one encounter. "'So even though our bodies die, as they call it on this side of eternity, our spirits live.'"
Hussle's partner and the mother of his child, Kross Asghedom, Lauren London, also spoke.
“I just want to thank you guys for the love and support, the marathon continues again,” she said.
Previously, London had expressed her grief on Instagram, posting a photo shortly after his death with the caption, "I am completely lost I’ve lost my best friend My sanctuary My protector My soul.... I’m lost without you We are lost without you babe I have no words."
After, the rapper's grandmother spoke, telling the tearful audience that she "was amazed at how much love was out in the world for him. Nipsey you’ve done your job, you have left your mark."
Back in May, the suspect in Hussle's murder, Eric Holder, was reportedly indicted on one count of murder, two counts each of attempted murder, and assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Watch the emotional tribute below:
Advertisement