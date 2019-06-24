Lizzo Got “Emotionally Honest” About Mental Health In Powerful Insta Posts

We can always count on Lizzo to deliver hit songs, body-positive manifestos, twerking tutorials, and bold, bright looks on the red carpet. But as fans learned this weekend, the singer-songwriter can also get real about mental health.
Lizzo opened up about her depression in a series of powerful Instagram posts, reminding fans that high points in life don’t necessarily mean there are no lows.
“I’m depressed and there’s no one I can talk to because there’s nothing anyone can do about it. Life hurts,” she wrote. She continued to explain why she self-loves so hard, stating that sometimes it feels like the “whole world be ghostin me,” but noted that “this too shall pass.”
Advertisement
The singer is riding the success of her sophomore album, Cuz I Love You, and just finished celebrating her first-ever awards show performance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. She is typically upbeat and comical in her social media posts, though this low moment didn’t stop her more than 1.8 million followers from rallying around her all the same.
View this post on Instagram
I learned in the last 24hrs that being emotionally honest can save your life. Reaching out may be hard but as soon as I did it, I was immediately covered in love. I used to think of sadness as a constant with fleeting moments of joy in between... but it’s a wave 🌊joy🌊sadness🌊joy🌊sadness🌊 and my sadness can be as temporary as my joy. I went on live to have a discussion about triggers. My triggers are: rejection and inadequacy. But I love that I’m more emotionally honest lately. I love that I can use my sadness constructively in real time for gratitude. What triggers your sadness? What do you do when those buttons are pushed? What do you love about yourself in those moments of darkness?
“I know that something incredible is about to happen and something incredible has already happened, and I know that I’m just in between that incredible moment,” Lizzo said in a tearful follow-up video.
She looked hopeful about moving past this wave of sadness and reflected on the power of being “emotionally honest.” It was a powerful reminder to fans that sadness isn’t the end.
“It’s humbling and I’m grateful that I’m able to feel these emotions, because I know that because of the sadness, I’m gonna be able to feel joy,” she said.
Advertisement