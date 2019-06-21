We’ve been waiting for this for over a month. It’s the brand activation with no chill and somehow, we’re into it. Taco Bell is transforming the V Hotel in Palm springs into The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort.
Reservations open on Thursday, June 27th and you can check in as soon as the first Thursday in August. Guests can choose from four room options that range from king bed rooms with standard views to queen bed rooms with pool views. Starting at $169 USD per night, there are only 70 rooms and final check out is on August 12. Reservations are available on a first-come-first-serve basis, there is no night minimum, and the hotel will exist for four nights only.
This 18+ taco vacation extravaganza boasts Taco Bell breakfast in bed, drive-in movies, and a “Freeze Lounge” inspired by Mountain Dew Baja Easy Blast. Yes, Taco Bell favorites will be available, in addition to some resort exclusives. You can also expect a poolside resort version of the famed menu.
If there ever was a place to wear your Taco Bell sauce one-piece out and proud it would be this August.
