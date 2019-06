Huda Kattan's 7 Tips For Unplugging

A few weeks ago, beauty influencer and entrepreneur Huda Kattan decided to go on a digital detox. She needed a break to unplug, reset, and focus on her family. It was a hard decision to make — Kattan felt the pull of her responsibilities to her company Huda Beauty — of which she’s the CEO and founder — and the general lure of platforms like Instagram, where the beauty industry flourishes. But she committed to focusing in on the real world. She went on a trip to Korea with her family. “I felt like I could really be in the moment and experience this time with my family because my attention wasn’t being pulled in a million directions,” she says of the experience. “Unplugging is definitely something that I struggle with on a daily basis… And as much as [social media] can be really fun and really great, sometimes it can be overwhelming, so there are moments when you need to take a break and take some time for yourself.”