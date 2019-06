Your Box Braid Debate Is Over — Rihanna's Red Colour Is It

It's reached that point of the summer where all hairstyling bets are off. Straightened your bangs all morning? They'll be curling up before you can even read the humidity index. Slicked your hair into a low bun for the night? Don't forget your edge control on your way out the door, because touch-ups are a given. And that twist-out you spent hours working on? Prepare for a few inches of shrinkage due to extreme sweat. The gruelling summer temps can make natural hairstyling more time-consuming than ever, which is why protective styles, like box braids , are a great option.