Kristen Bell Just Showed Us The Cutest Way To Style A Summer Bob

For all intents and purposes, Kristen Bell's hair is perfection. The highlights are golden and sun-kissed; the long bob length always looks as if she just got a fresh trim; her soft waves are as good as soft waves get. Or so we thought — until she pulled it all back into a bun, and it got even better.
For a recent press appearance for The Good Place, the actress shook up her signature style just a little and found herself a whole new look. Instead of wearing her blonde bob down with barrel-spun waves, she wore it up and back, like a cool L.A. take on the classic low bun — cinched at the nape of her neck, like a baby bow. Hands down the chicest summer updo we've seen all season so far.
The posh hairstyle came courtesy of Bell's go-to stylist, Jenny Cho, who calls the look an "undone pulled back low knot," according to her Instagram caption. The name might be a mouthful, but the look itself is the opposite: minimalist and dreamy, only made better by the chic backdrop of English ivy. Note the way Cho subtly teased Bell's hair at the crown for volume, as opposed to pulling it back slick, which makes the style custom-tailored for fine hair.
The style is stunning at every angle, but the attention to detail takes it from good to jaw-dropping, with Bell's white tuxedo blazer and pearl droplet earrings framed by purposefully wispy blonde strands of hair. The whole look also happens to be right on trend with the summer 2019 aesthetic so popular in Hollywood right now: piece-y and windswept by design.
