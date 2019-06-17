Leave it up to Selena Gomez to use her accessories to make a political statement. On Wednesday, she appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan wearing a blue and white dress by Chanel that featured a bold print, buttons along the front, and statement sleeves. Completing her look were classic white heels and a 14-karat gold necklace that read “1973.”
So, what exactly is the hidden meaning behind the necklace in question? According to Selena’s stylist, Kate Young, the delicate piece — by Sophie Ratner Jewellery — is a reference to the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in the Roe v. Wade case that established a woman’s right to choose. The necklace costs retails for $380 USD, and 30 percent of the proceeds will be donated to Physicians for Reproductive Health, an organization that works to improve access to comprehensive reproductive health care, including contraception and abortion, especially for economically disadvantaged patients.
Advertisement
Selena has been very vocal about her stance on U.S. abortion rights in the past. Last month, she took to Instagram to share her thoughts about the growing number of anti-abortion laws that are being passed in statehouses across the U.S.
“To see what is happening right now in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and several other states in our country is not only deeply upsetting but seems that it can’t possibly be real in 2019,” Selena wrote. “It’s no one’s business what a woman chooses to do with her body. End of story. If you want to help fight this, click on the link in my bio to find out how you can volunteer or make a donation.”
Advertisement