Meghan Markle is indisputably a woman of many talents. Prior to becoming a member of the British royal family, she was an actress starring on the hit TV show Suits, a volunteer with the United Nations, and the creator of her very own lifestyle site called The Tig (RIP). Even though she’s had to leave most of her pre-royal life behind, she’s still finding ways to flex her creative skills.
According to Us Weekly, the new mom is set to serve as guest editor for the September 2019 issue of British Vogue, which is currently led by editor-in-chief Edward Enninful. Not only will the Duchess of Sussex be curating the content that goes into the all-important September issue, she will also have a hand in creating that content, too.
Advertisement
“Meghan will be writing an opinion piece of her own as well as bringing a selection of female change-makers on board to write their own personal essays,” reports Us Weekly, adding that a photo shoot with the Duchess is scheduled to take place at her new home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England, sometime next week.
We probably shouldn’t be too surprised at this new development, especially considering that back in April, Anna Wintour lauded Meghan for her “fantastic” style and for “bringing modernity to the royal family in a way that is inspiring.” And in an interview ahead of the 2019 Met Gala, the editor-in-chief of Vogue divulged that Meghan and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, would be at the top of her dream guest list for fashion’s biggest event.
“I would love to have the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge together,” Anna said. “That would be my dream couple. They could leave their husbands at home. It’s the two of them I want.”
We are officially counting down the days until Megs makes her big fashion editor debut.
Advertisement