This Poor Girl Had More Than 100 Bubble Tea Balls Stuck In Her Body

The trouble started last month, when a 14-year-old girl from the Zhejiang province of China told her parents her stomach hurt , Asia One reports. After five days of internal issues, her parents took her to the hospital on May 28. Doctors ordered a CT scan, which showed that more than 100 little spheres were rolling around in her abdomen. The doctors quizzed the girl on what she’d eaten, and she told them she’d had one cup of bubble tea five days before the incident. One. Doctor Zhang Louzhen was skeptical of this. You’d have to have a pretty big cup to swallow more than 100 boba balls. He told Asia One he believed she was hiding the truth about her boba consumption from her parents because she was worried she’d be punished. He said you’d have to down tons of bubble tea over an extended period of time to find yourself with such a severe case of constipation. Regardless of how much the girl truly consumed, doctors prescribed laxatives to help her digest the boba balls.