Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Tie The Knot At Intimate California Wedding

As of Saturday, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are married following a five-month engagement, reported People. The pair tied the knot at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, CA.
"Yesterday was the best day of our lives," Schwarzenegger wrote on Instagram. "We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving, and emotional."
A source told Us Weekly that the ceremony was small, with only around 60 guests, adding that “the [bridal] shower that was held at Maria [Shriver]’s home in April was a bigger event. They felt the wedding should be their closest family and friends.”
Giorgio Armani designed both Pratt's suit and Schwarzenegger's fitted white dress, according to Schwarzenegger's Instagram.
This is Schwarzenegger's first marriage and Pratt's second. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor was previously married to actress and author Anna Faris for nine years, and the two have a six-year-old son, Jack. But there are no hard feelings: Faris attended the wedding, and on her podcast, Unqualified, she shared that Pratt texted her the day after proposing to Schwarzenegger, and joked that she's an ordained minister. "They're both fucking amazing people. I'm so happy," Faris said.
Schwarzenegger’s father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and her brothers, Patrick and Christopher, also attended the wedding. Pratt's close friend and former Parks and Recreation castmate Rob Lowe was also on the intimate guest list, and shared some photos of his wife and sons at the ceremony.
For the most part, Pratt and Schwarzenegger have kept their relationship out of the spotlight. Though they only recently made their red carpet debut at Pratt's Avengers: Endgame premiere in April, they were first spotted together in June 2018 — and, according to E! News, the couple met months prior to that through Schwarzenegger's mother, the author and journalist Maria Shriver. Both Pratt and Schwarzenegger are nondenominational Christians, and a source told People the two bonded over their faith.
Pratt made their relationship Instagram official in December and proposed in January. "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes," he wrote. "I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you."
This story has been updated throughout with new information.
