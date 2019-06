The 8 Least Relatable Things That Happen In Kylie Jenner's "Day In The Life" Vlog

While they may be few and far between, I for one could not be happier that Kylie Jenner is vlogging . I'm not sure how E! feels, considering just one 20-minute video from the Lip Kit creator has racked up over 6 million views in a day, making it a worthy competitor to Keeping Up With The Kardashians. It's honestly a more comprehensive portrayal of Kylie's daily life , while still featuring cameos from her famous family like sister Kendall and mother Kris. Plus, at least 30% of the clips are just Stormi running around being a toddler. What's not to love?