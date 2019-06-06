The 8 Least Relatable Things That Happen In Kylie Jenner's "Day In The Life" Vlog

Perhaps this: The polished nature of Keeping Up With The Kardashians makes the expensive clothes and private jets seem normal, but there's a jarring dissonance between Kylie's laid-back, low-budget filming style and the undeniable decadence of her life. Vlogs rose to popularity out of viewers' desires to see someone's everyday life, but for Kylie that means leafing through closets of Alexander Wang and throwing expensive surprise birthday parties. It would be harrowing if it weren't extremely entertaining. Here are the eight least relatable things that happen in my new favorite vlog, "Kylie Jenner: A Day in the Life."