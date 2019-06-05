Everlane's "Most Comfortable" Shoe Is Here — & It Will Definitely Sell Out Fast

Summer is here, and we’re coming up with just about any excuse to be outdoors, on rooftops, on blankets in the park — you get the idea. That means having functional footwear that can get you from point A to point B in style. Enter Everlane, a brand that’s established itself as an expert in the field of practical yet fashionable pieces. Lucky for us, the brand just released its "comfiest shoe" to date: The Day Glove ReKnit.
Taking the comfort of Everlane’s classic Day Glove silhouette a step further, the Day Glove ReKnit features an innovative knit fabric that is lightweight, breathable, and completely recycled. In fact, each pair is made from eight recycled plastic bottles. Stylish, comfortable, and environmentally friendly? We’ll go ahead and take one in every colour, please.
Retailing for $98 USD, the Day Glove ReKnit comes in several hues, including red, pink, orange, black, and white. The best part? Whether you're sporting a pair of shorts and a tie dye t-shirt, or a sundress and leather jacket, you can throw on these comfortable shoes and look perfectly pulled-together.
So whether you’re heading to a backyard BBQ, a pool party, or the farmer’s market, these shoes are the perfect style to polish off any ensemble. And considering Everlane’s record of producing some highly popular products that sell out super quick, it’s probably best to add these to your cart sooner rather than later.
(Prices shown in USD.)
