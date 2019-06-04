Pete Davidson may describe his style as “guido trash,” but he has taken his bad boy looks straight to high fashion. The youngest Saturday Night Live cast member has a new gig during the show’s off-season as a model for Alexander Wang’s Spring 2020 collection — baring his two full tattoo sleeves as he strutted his stuff.
Davidson made his runway debut wearing look #23 during Wang’s latest fashion show, joining a blessedly diverse cast of established models such as Liu Wen and Binx Walton. He modelled a white ribbed tank top with low-profile running sneakers and a logo belt. Davidson also sported a dazzling pair of bi-colour jeans, with one light wash denim leg, and other made of smooth black leather, reports Vogue. It’s a simple, monochrome look, offset perfectly by Davidson’s tattoos, including his solar system half-sleeve and crowned Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on his shoulder blade. Work it all day, Chad the Pool Boy!
Vogue also reports that Wang’s collection was inspired by iconic ‘90s fashion designers Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, and Donna Karan. Davidson appeared in the Klein “act” of the show, wearing Wang’s tribute to the designer in the form of a white undershirt. That use of white also has a different meaning for Wang: he told the publication that white also represents the suffragette activists, who wore the colour as a symbol of their activism.
Recently, Democratic female members of the House of Representatives also wore white en masse during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech earlier this year, forming a visual bloc of women who are so over his misogynist rhetoric. It’s both a historical and modern touch, and Wang couldn’t have picked a better symbol of today’s pop culture than Davidson. Here’s hoping we see more of SNL’s resident Stanley Tucci fan on the runway.
