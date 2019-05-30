Joe Jonas Says Diplo's Livestream "Ruined" He & Sophie Turner's Wedding

After a year and a half long engagement, cool couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are officially husband and wife after their impromptu wedding in Las Vegas. Many fans found out the wedding was going down thanks to music producer Diplo's Instagram story. How do Jonas and Turner feel about their special moment being live streamed to millions of people? Jonas had some words for Diplo about the DJ's phone habit.
"Yeah, he did ruin it," Jonas joked on Capital FM's Capital Breakfast radio show Wednesday.
He added:
"I love Diplo, but he loves his 'gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, live streamed with dog-face filters."
Advertisement
Jonas has good reason not to be too peeved at Diplo for making a wedding video that included tongue-wagging animations. The Vegas wedding — which occurred just after Jonas performed at the Billboard Music Awards — is just the first of the couple's nuptials. Jonas and Turner will also reportedly have a wedding in France, where Maisie Williams is allegedly set to be a bridesmaid.
Diplo's drama aside, fellow "J Sister" Priyanka Chopra (she's married to Joe's brother Nick, in case you somehow missed their epic wedding) said that the wedding was perfectly "Jophie."
"Joe, I think, had this idea that he wanted to do this," Chopra explained during an interview with Access. "But we were at the Billboards and he had these little black cards that we all got. We were randomly inviting our friends, like people that we met. We were like, 'alright, we’re going to set up this wedding now, we’re going to the chapel right from here, and please arrive.' We had Diplo, Khalid, they were really sweet, they arrived. Diplo Instagram lived the whole thing, it was awesome."
It may not be conventional, but at least Diplo helped create some unique memories.
Advertisement