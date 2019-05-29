Nick Jonas Got Priyanka Chopra An Absolute Diva Of An Anniversary Gift

It seems like just yesterday that the middle Jonas tied the knot. For their first wedding anniversary, Nick Jonas got Priyanka Chopra a dreamy present — a serenade from none other than the diva herself, Mariah Carey. Yes, it’s possible to FOMO for an anniversary that isn’t even yours.
Chopra shared a photo on Instagram of herself with Carey. She attended Mimi’s concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London and got to meet her backstage. “Even though he was busy and we were apart, he made sure I celebrated our one year anniversary with my fave...So lovely meeting you and thank you for the incredible show...you will always be my baby @nickjonas Happy one year love!” wrote Chopra, calling Jonas the “best husband ever.” Significant others in our lives, take note: the way to our hearts begins and ends with Mariah Carey meet-and-greets.
Chopra also shared a video of herself singing along to “Always Be My Baby.” Decked out in a scarlet red gown and matching lipstick, she belted out the hit song, and included a shot of Mimi strutting along the very sparkly stage. Jonas clearly worked his magic to get Chopra excellent seats. “A #lambily member’s dream came true,” she wrote, publicly announcing herself as a Lamb, the name that Carey has given to her fans.
Chopra must have unimaginably stoked. Can any anniversary gift top this one? And speaking on behalf of all Mimi lovers out there, is there a word for when you’re jealous and happy for someone?
