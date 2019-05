Prada Is The Latest Fashion House To Go Fur-Free

As issues of sustainability and ethical responsibility move to the forefront of the industry, more and more brands are striving to enact lasting, positive change. Prada is the latest luxury design house to take a real step toward sustainability. On Wednesday, the Prada Group has announced that as of Spring Summer 2020, Prada Miu Miu , Church’s and Car Shoe brands will no longer use animal fur in its designs or new products. The existing fur products will be sold until the quantities run out.