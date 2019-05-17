There is only one (yes, one!) episode of Game of Thrones left before the show's finale. Though the highly-anticipated final episode of Game of Thrones may be the last time we see some of our beloved — and not-so-beloved — residents of Westeros, when one Game closes, another begins. According to reports, multiple Game of Thrones spin-off shows are on their way, one of which has already started filming.
So, what do we know about the Game of Thrones prequel series that is already in production in Belfast? And what does its working title Bloodmoon mean?
Don't worry, these prequel details won't spoil anything about the end of Game of Thrones. Here's what we know so far.
What Is The Title Of The Prequel?
According to The Sun, the working title for the show is Bloodmoon. It's unclear if that will remain the title should the show go to series.
What Does The Title Of The Game Of Thrones Prequel Bloodmoon Mean?
It's worth noting that a "Blood Moon" is a colloquial term for a certain kind of solar eclipse, and often is connected to mystical events. On American Horror Story: Roanoke, for example, the "Blood Moon" is when spirits of the dead roam the earth.
When Is The Game Of Thrones Prequel Coming Out?
We don't know, exactly. However, we do know that the series pilot began shooting two weeks ago, per The Sun. We also aren't sure it will be ordered to series just yet, as HBO has not confirmed a full order — just the pilot.
What Network Will The Prequel Be On?
Should the pilot receive a series order, it will stay in the same home that Game of Thrones inhabited: HBO.
What Is The Game Of Thrones Prequel Bloodmoon Based On?
As far as we know, nothing, though A Song of Ice and Fire writer George R. R. Martin is involved in the project.
Who Does Naomi Watts Play In Bloodmoon?
The Mulholland Drive star will reportedly play a "charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret." Juicy!
When Does The Game Of Thrones Prequel Take Place?
One reason viewers won't run into Jon Snow (Kit Harrington), even if he survives the OG series? The show is set thousands of years earlier than the events of GoT. It will reportedly be set during The Age of Heroes, which began 10,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones. When within that age the show will take place is unclear, but essentially, this is mythology we've yet to dig into.
What Will The Show Be About?
According to HBO's official synopsis, we may finally figure out what the deal is with those White Walkers.
"From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, only one thing is for sure: It’s not the story we think we know," reads the description.
We may still be bummed about the final episode of Game of Thrones, but at least more from this world is on its way.
