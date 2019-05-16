These Products Will Keep Your Skin Lit All Summer Long

It used to be that we mostly sought a glowing complexion in winter, when the cold weather and shorter, darker days invariably led to dull, tired skin. But why limit the pursuit of radiance to the biggest bummer of a season when we can shine 24 hours, 7 days a week, 365 days a year? (Well, maybe not quite 24 — sleeping in makeup is a cardinal sin.)
Fortunately, our favourite brands are on the very same page, creating innovative products that make it possible for our skin to stay lit year-round. In fact, they're making it easy by cranking up the brightness on every step in our routines, from acid-based cleansers and illuminating moisturizers to body shimmer and facial serums that'll keep you glowing from head to toe... and what better time than the summer to really put them to the test?