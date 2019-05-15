I’m Freezing My Eggs Because I Want The Same Freedom That Men Have

Millions of generations of humans are probably not all wrong when they say that having children is one of life’s most meaningful endeavours, to say nothing of having a life partner. But my way? Where I just work and love my friends? It’s safer. It’s choosing to want what I know I can have. I can’t manifest someone I’m in love with out of thin air, and if I did, I would still have to face and be seen in my mortal imperfection. It’s painful to keep longing for old love that isn’t meant to be. It’s nauseating to stare at a biological clock and play the mental tape of, “Well, if I met someone now, and we dated for a year, and decided to get married, by then I would have X much time to have one child.” Yikes. So, I decided to not want those kids! Time and love are things I can’t control, so I’d rather convince myself to want freedom, self-reliance, and the pursuit of great art. Why couldn’t I love working forever, having boyfriends as I wish, and never getting bored by the 18 year imprisonment and financial ruin of raising children?